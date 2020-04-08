Scherff signs franchise tender to return to Redskins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Redskins are keeping a pillar of their offensive line.

According to a team release, guard Brandon Scherff signed his franchise tender offer today, which means he’ll be with Washington for at least the 2020 season.

The franchise tender means that the team and Scherff have until mid-July to work out an extension.

If they can’t, Scherff will make $15 million on a one-year deal and then have the chance to become a free agent.

Scherff has made the Pro Bowl in three out of the last four seasons and was drafted by the Redskins in the first round in 2015.