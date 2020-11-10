SEC postpones Alabama-LSU, Texas A&M-Tennessee college football games

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 outbreaks have forced the postponement of two SEC games.

LSU’s home game against No. 1 Alabama is off after a rise in cases on the Tigers’ roster.

No. 5 Texas A&M is also unable to make the trip to Tennessee on Saturday.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in an announcement. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”