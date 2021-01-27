Second online sports betting platform launches in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — BetMGM launched its app in Virginia today, making it the second sports betting platform to launch in the state.

“We’re ecstatic that BetMGM is one of the first mobile sports betting platforms to launch in Virginia,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Virginians are passionate sports fans, and we’re thrilled to provide them a user-friendly sports betting experience.”

BetMGM said the app will allow Virginians to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. In addition, app is integrated with MGM Resorts’ M Life Rewards program and allows MGM customers to redeem their gameplay for accommodations at its resorts, including the one at National Harbor.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved of betting regulations for sports in September, and began accepting applications for betting platforms in October.

FanDuel Sportsbook was the first website/app to launch in Virginia ane began to operate in the state last Thursday

In December, the Associated Press reported that Virginia Lottery Director Kevin Hall said the state received 25 applications from would-be providers, but the new law only allows the lottery to pick a maximum of 12 providers.

Under the new guidelines, betting will be allowed for most major league and college sports, but it will not include games featuring Virginia college teams.