Second VCU basketball game cancelled due to COVID

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU men’s basketball game against New Hampshire that was set to be played Tuesday has been cancelled.

According to an official statement, the game was cancelled as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

The cancellation is the second this week, after the VCU women’s team was forced to cancel a match against Tennessee State scheduled for Saturday.

Both games were cancelled as a result of COVID-19 protocols, but the school did not specify whether that was result of active COVID cases on the VCU teams or among the visitors.