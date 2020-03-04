Live Now
Watch Live: Latest Super Tuesday results from across the country

Sherod’s 19 lift Richmond past Davidson, 80-63

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nick Sherod made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points during a 23-6 second-half run and Richmond clinched a double-bye in the Atlantic 10 Tournament with a 80-63 victory against Davidson on Tuesday night.

Sherod finished with 19 points, all but two coming after halftime, Blake Francis had 18 and Grant Golden 15 for the Spiders (23-7, 13-4 Atlantic 10).

Kellan Grady scored 21 and Jon Axel Gudmunsson had 18 for the Wildcats (15-14, 9-8).

Davidson led 55-52 with nine minutes left before Nathan Cayo scored inside for Richmond. Two free throws by Jacob Gilyard followed a Wildcats miss and turnover, and Sherod then hit back-to-back 3s a minute apart. By the time the run was over, the Spiders were ahead 75-61 and cruised to the victory.

They also beat the Wildcats in their first meeting, 70-64 at Davidson.

Gilyard added nine points and eight assists for Richmond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events