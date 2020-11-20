Shooting Star Thanksgiving field hockey tournament on as scheduled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Despite the pandemic, the annual Shooting Star Thanksgiving field hockey tournament is still a go.

The event will be held at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian from November 27-29 and will feature over 200 teams and 3,000 athletes, according to its website.

“The county is working closely with tournament organizers and Richmond Region Tourism to help ensure upcoming tournaments at county facilities are following the additional measures outlined in the governor’s new order that went into effect at midnight on Nov. 15,” Chesterfield County digital and media relations manager Teresa Bonifas said. “Chesterfield Parks and Recreation have put in place additional safety measures at River City Sportsplex and Mary B. Stratton Park ahead of the upcoming tournaments including hiring additional staff to assist with crowd control and tournament operations as well as installing additional signage around the complex to remind visitors to social distance and wear facial coverings.

Bonifas said that the measures are in addition to the precautions already put in place by Chesterfield Parks and Recreation, which include one-way entry and exit from fields, extra cleaning of high-touch areas and restrooms and the submission of a safety plan by tournament organizers.

“We are confident we have taken the necessary steps to implement the measures needed to safeguard visitors at our facilities,” Bonifas said, noting that the 25-person limit for gatherings implemented by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam applies to each field, not to the facility as a whole, and that teams, tournament staff and coaches are not included in that number.