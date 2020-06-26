Shortened MLB season impacts players and teams at all levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond baseball head coach Tracy Woodson has made a career in the sport he loves, from time as a professional to coach of the Spiders.

Woodson’s knowledge of the game helps him understand exactly what current Major League Baseball (MLB) organizations and players are going through as the league is scheduled to begin a 60-game season in July.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more pressure on players,” said Woodson. “If I’m, for four weeks, I’m struggling and batting .200, you know that’s what it’s going to look like at the end of my 2020 season. Don’t think that ownership is not going to use this down the road. Arbitration becomes a factor. Contracts.”

Safety will be an important factor as baseball navigates through the coronavirus pandemic. The shortened season will move quickly and Woodson compares it to what the college experience is like.

“For us, a four or five, six game losing streak is not good,” added Woodson. “Can you imagine what that’s going to do in the big leagues? How big a six game winning streak or a six game losing streak can affect your season.”

New rules will also be in place including changes to extra innings and the National League adopting the designated hitter.

A normal baseball season features the minor leagues but currently there is no official plan regarding the 2020 Minor League Baseball (MILB) season. A decision is expected to be made soon but with more than 150 teams, safely holding games appears to be very difficult.

Richmond Flying Squirrels VP and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell is still hopeful for baseball at The Diamond this summer. But if there are no games, the team plans to find more ways to be involved in the Richmond community.

“The Major League season getting a start still gives us a glimmer of hope,” said Parnell. “We want to play baseball games but if we don’t, I can’t reiterate enough – we’re all going to be a part of our communities the rest of the summer, the rest of winter and bouncing into the spring.”

The Flying Squirrels have previously hosted events including a Father’s Day catch on the field.