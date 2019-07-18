Sights & sounds: 8Sports Blitz high school football media day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The best in the area converged for the second annual 8Sports Blitz High School Football Media Days this week.

Coaches and players visited 8News and were interviewed by 8 Sports’ Natalie Kalibat and Kirk Nawrotzky.

Monday’s attendees were Deep Run, Lee-Davis, Thomas Jefferson, Midlothian and Monacan.

On Wednesday, Atlee, L.C. Bird, Collegiate, Thomas Dale, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Henrico, Hopewell, James River, Manchester, Powhatan, and Varina were spotlighted.

Stay tuned for much more coverage! Interviews with several more schools will also be conducted in the coming weeks and previews will air daily starting in early August and leading up to the start of the season.

Thank you to Thomas Dale (@GoTDKnights) for coming to @8NEWS High School Football Media Day today. The Knights went 9-3 last year and made the second round of the @VHSL_ playoffs. They'll host Cosby in Week 1 this year. pic.twitter.com/NU3a9K8F2g — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 17, 2019

Manchester (@lancer_footbal) shattered records en route to a 15-0 season and a @VHSL_ state championship last year. The seeds for another run were planted this offseason, says @coachtomhall. The Lancers open with Varina (@VHS_BlueDevils) on August 29. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/zIE0ILQMGe — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 17, 2019

All smile’s from @GHSFootball @Devin_McCray24 😁 talking about the upcoming 🏈seasons. Goochland (@GHSFootball) won 14 games last year and advanced all the way to the @VHSL_ state championship game. The Bulldogs open at Lafayette on August 30. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/lkBvS5RuMv — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 17, 2019

Next in the @8NEWS high school football preview spotlight is Powhatan (@POWHS_Football). The Indians won 6 games last year and returned to the @VHSL_ playoffs. pic.twitter.com/D8giOE8sx0 — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 17, 2019

Collegiate (@cougarsrva) is counting down to its @GO_VISAA season opener on September 6 against Trinity Episcopal. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/81c9uMlzlS — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 17, 2019

After an 11-win season, the program's most since 1999, and a run to the @vhsl_ state quarterfinals, @HenricoFootball is back for more in 2019. Look for a season preview soon on @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/7DWdPkiqTJ — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 17, 2019

Attending @8NEWS high school football media day is a sign for @DRathletics coach Chad Hornik that the season is coming soon and that the hard work will pay off. pic.twitter.com/qIaD4eEjU2 — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 15, 2019

Thanks to Thomas Jefferson (@TeeJayFootball) for participating in @8NEWS high school football media day. The Vikings went 7-5 last year and made it to the second round of the @VHSL_ playoffs. They open the season at Colonial Heights on August 30. pic.twitter.com/X4ZiBfUsnD — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 15, 2019

Next up at @8NEWS high school football media day is Lee-Davis (@ldpride). The Confederates have been a @VHSL_ playoff team three of the last four years. pic.twitter.com/pYYrySyLug — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) July 15, 2019