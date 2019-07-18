Sights & sounds: 8Sports Blitz high school football media day

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The best in the area converged for the second annual 8Sports Blitz High School Football Media Days this week.

Coaches and players visited 8News and were interviewed by 8 Sports’ Natalie Kalibat and Kirk Nawrotzky.

Monday’s attendees were Deep Run, Lee-Davis, Thomas Jefferson, Midlothian and Monacan.

On Wednesday, Atlee, L.C. Bird, Collegiate, Thomas Dale, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Henrico, Hopewell, James River, Manchester, Powhatan, and Varina were spotlighted.

Stay tuned for much more coverage! Interviews with several more schools will also be conducted in the coming weeks and previews will air daily starting in early August and leading up to the start of the season.

