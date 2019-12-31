Sources: Ron Rivera signs 5-year contract with Washington Redskins

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera gives directions during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Sources told NFL insider Ian Rapoport that the Washington Redskins are giving Ron Rivera 5-year-deal.

An offical announcement is expected to be made on New Years Day, according to Rapoport.

Ron Rivera met with the Redskins yesterday to discuss their head coaching vacancy. Rivera was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers earlier this month.

The #Redskins are making Ron Rivera their new coach and giving him a 5-year deal, sources say. A big commitment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2019

On Monday, Redskins owner Dan Snyder also announced Bruce Allen had been fired. A move that came after the Redskins lost 47-16 to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Redskins only won three games this NFL season.