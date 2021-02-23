ESPN: Tiger Woods has compound fracture, shattered ankle after car accident

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tiger Woods suffered a compound fracture and a shattered ankle in a car accident on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

The injuries occurred in a single-car wreck near Los Angeles at 7:18 a.m. local time.

In a press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officer Alex Villanueva said Woods was awake and talking when responders arrived on the scene. Woods was brought out of the car through the windshield and taken to the hospital for surgery, his agent confirmed.

Woods hasn’t played golf since December after undergoing back surgery. He was in Los Angeles for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational last weekend and stayed in the area to shoot TV segments for GolfTV with several celebrities, including David Spade and Dwyane Wade.

Woods has won 15 majors in his career, second only to Jack Nicklaus’ 18.