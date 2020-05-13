Special Olympics Virginia staying active, keeping flame alive during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on sports, Special Olympics Virginia is still going strong, hosting several activities.

One of the most popular is ‘Monahan Mondays’, a virtual fitness program led by James River Region Director Sean Monahan.

“I think it’s a really good resource for all of us athletes,” Special Olympian Emily Bower said. “One of the first things that I actually learned how to do was when I saw a lot of other people posting some planks on the group. I tried it and did a 60-second plank.”

Even though the in-person Summer Games are canceled, there will still be a Virtual Law Enforcement Torch Run from June 8-13.

“We have partnered with law enforcement officers all across the state. They typically run a Flame of Hope across the state of Virginia, totaling 1,900 miles. So we have sheriffs from each county running across their county to the next county and they hand it off. And the ending event goes into our Opening Ceremonies at Summer Games,” Monahan said. “So this year, we’re doing a virtual program that last week leading up to Summer Games. People can track their miles that they run, walk, bike, and we want to keep the Flame of Hope alive, totaling 1,900 miles.”

Bower has already walked 19.67 miles towards this goal.

Interested participants can register at https://impact.specialolympicsva.org/event/virtual-torch-run/e283653.