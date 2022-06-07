RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Special Summer Olympics is returning to Virginia this weekend after 2 years.

The Special Summer Olympics are being held this weekend for its annual competition. The opening ceremony is June 10 at 7:45 p.m. at Richmond’s Robins Stadium and will feature a lighting of the Olympic Cauldron from Law Enforcement Torch Run Officers.

A live stream will also be available to watch this event over the weekend.

The event will also be sending a farewell to their President Rick Jeffrey, give updates from 51 Team Virginia athletes completing in the USA Games in Orlando, Florida, this week and feature 2019 American Idol entertainer Shayy Winn.

Competitions begin June 11 at 8 a.m. at various locations around the city. Games will include track and field, softball, tennis, swimming and bowling.

The Special Olympics encourages volunteers to help time, announce, retrieve balls and cheer at the events. People interested can register to volunteer here.

This year, the event is inviting anyone who is interested to track the miles they run to help reach their goal of 5,100 miles for the 51 athletes competing in Orlando. Runners can register here.

The full schedule of games can be found here.