Special Olympics Virginia’s Summer Games are canceled, but virtual torch run keeps tradition going

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Special Olympics Virginia won’t hold their Summer Games this weekend in Richmond, but that’s not stopping the athletes from celebrating.

A 1,900 mile law-enforcement torch run is held annually across the commonwealth. And this year, the torch run is virtual.

“It’s one of the main events we look forward to in law enforcement in Virginia every year,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard of Special Olympics Virginia and the Summer Games. “It is very special to us.”

Sheriff Leonard is just one of many who participate in the torch run from Chesterfield County, including Deputy Lakisha Davis.

“I’ve been involved with Special Olympics over ten years with this organization and it means a lot to me because I have a special needs family member,” said Davis. “So to be able to come out here every year and see these athletes and do the things they do, it’s inspiring.”

Athletes like Tony Shores and David Witt won’t be able compete this year, but they are participating in the virtual torch run.

“Special Olympics means so much to all of our athletes,” said David’s mom, Carol Williams. “This is a way for them to stay involved, stay motivated and they’ll have a whole lot to share when they get back together again.”

“Other than just the enthusiasm of hearing the crowd cheer when we come into the arena, it’s still a very big thing,” said Tracy Cade, Tony’s mom.

The virtual torch run began June 8 and lasts until June 13.