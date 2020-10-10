Special teams, defense spark unbeaten Liberty to 40-7 win

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Treon Sibley and Damario Douglas starred on special teams and Liberty beat Louisiana-Monroe 40-7.

Sibley recovered a dropped punt snap in the end zone and blocked another punt that was recovered by Chancellor Smith for a TD. Douglas had a 38-yard punt return that led to Liberty’s first points and returned another 73 yards for a fourth-quarter TD. Malik Willis, who sat out Liberty’s last game with an injury to his left arm, returned to throw for 177 yards and rush for another 87, including a touchdown.

Josh Pederson went over 1,000 career yards receiving for ULM.

