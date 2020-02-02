Spiders begin February with 22 point win vs. George Washington

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden had 20 points as Richmond easily beat George Washington 76-54 on Saturday night.

Nick Sherod had 15 points for Richmond (16-6, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points. Nathan Cayo had 10 points.

HIGHLIGHTS: Richmond gets back in the win column thanks to a 76-54 victory over George Washington.#A10MBB @SpiderMBB pic.twitter.com/h54bnPHhCq — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) February 2, 2020

Jacob Gilyard, who was second on the Spiders in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (10-12, 4-5). Amir Harris added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Richmond plays Fordham on the road next Saturday. George Washington takes on Saint Bonaventure on the road on Wednesday.