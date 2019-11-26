Spiders bite Badgers in Legends Classic

Richmond guard Nick Sherod (5) shoots over Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Legends Classic, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Blake Francis scored a game-high 19 points to lead Richmond to a 62-52 win over Wisconsin in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic Monday night at the Barclays Center.

Grant Golden added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Richmond (5-0), and Nathan Cayo had 10.

The loss snapped Wisconsin’s (4-2) four-game winning streak. Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 17 points, and Kobe King finished with 10.

The second all-time meeting between the Big 10 and A-10 programs would not have been out of place at any of New York City’s playgrounds, as both teams played unyielding defense. Wisconsin held Richmond to 35.3% shooting from 3 (6 for 17), while the Spiders limited the Badgers to 34% shooting from the field (17 for 50).

After Brad Davidson drilled a 3 to tie the game 50-all with 4:44 left, Richmond scored 10 of the next 12 points points to open a 60-52 advantage. Souleymane Koureissi’s tip-in of a Gilyard missed layup capped the run.

Gilyard knocked down two free throws with a minute left to end the scoring.

Despite Tyler Wahl drilling a running one-hander before the halftime buzzer sounded, the Badgers went into the break trailing the Spiders 31-29.