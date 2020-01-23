Spiders defeat La Salle to earn 1st A-10 victory of the season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After opening the Atlantic 10 schedule with 4 consecutive losses, Richmond finally got their first conference win thanks to a 63-61 victory over La Salle.

Jaide Hinds-Clarke and Aniyah Carpenter each led Richmond with 11 points.

.@SpiderWBBall defeats La Salle 63-61 to pick up their first A-10 victory of the season. pic.twitter.com/7PAlMz4Vr9 — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) January 23, 2020

The Spiders trailed 21-11 after the first 10 minutes but used a 25 point 2nd quarter to hold the halftime lead. Richmond would never trail again.

La Salle, who fell behind by as many as 14, outscored Richmond in the 4th but the Spiders were able to hold off a late rally for the 2 point victory.

La Salle’s Kayla Spruill led all scorers with 18 points.

Up next: Richmond vs. Davidson, Sunday, January 26 at 2pm.