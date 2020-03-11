Spiders head to Brooklyn looking to solidify NCAA Tournament resume

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s 2019-20 season has been impressive with 24 wins.

Currently the Spiders are on a 4 game winning streak entering the Atlantic 10 Tournament and have also won 9 of their last 10 games.

But despite their success, some NCAA Tournament predictions have the Spiders on the outside looking in.

“I think our NET rating is 38 today,” said head coach Chris Mooney on Tuesday. “If teams are being considered that are far below that then there’s probably something wrong with the formula.”

A 14-4 record in conference gives Richmond the No. 2 seed for this week’s A-10 Tournament, where their strong case for the NCAA Tournament can be enhanced with more wins in Brooklyn.

“We feel pretty good,” said guard Jacob Gilyard on having a week between games. “Everybody looks pretty good in workouts. Everybody looks pretty energized and legs look fresh.”

Richmond will play the winner of La Salle and Davidson on Friday at 6 p.m.

“We’re trying to prepare as best as we possibly can here and take full advantage of the bye,” added Mooney.