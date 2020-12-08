Sports Backers announce inaugural spring marathon weekend

Richmond area runners won’t have to wait until the fall of 2021 to complete a marathon run. Sports Backers announced Tuesday the inaugural Sports Backers Marathon will take place March 12-14.

In addition to the traditional 26.2-mile marathon, runners will have the opportunity to complete a half marathon (13.1 miles) or a 5,000-meter run along courses set in Henrico’s Dorey Park and along the Virginia Capital Trail. The courses will feature mile markers, touchless bottle refill stations, on-site packet pickup, and restroom facilities.

“We’re excited to launch the Sports Backers Marathon and continue to provide motivation and encouragement for active living over the next few months,” said Molly Johnson, Sports Backers Marathon Event Director.

Like with the Richmond Marathon in the fall, those taking part in either of the runs offered will have two options to complete them. They can either run on the marked out course over the three scheduled days or run virtually on a course of their choosing. Those going the virtual route will have until March 31 to complete their run and upload their results into the RaceJoy app.

“We know from the Richmond Marathon in November that participants really value the custom race experience and the option to pick their own race day and start time,” Johnson said. “We look forward to offering another opportunity for participants to step up to a start line, take on the challenge of a marathon, half marathon, or 5k, and feel the joy and excitement of crossing the finish line in March.”

Registration is $70 for the full marathon, $60 for the half marathon and $25 for the 5k. The registration fees increase on February 1. For more information visit the marathon page of the Sports Backers website.