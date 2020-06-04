Sports Backers Marathon Training Team will begin with virtual sessions

(WRIC) — When the Sports Backers Marathon Training team begins their 23-week program Saturday, they’ll do so virtually.

As the team enters it’s 19th year of participating in the November 14 VCU Health Richmond Marathon, training will be virtual through the end of June.

“We’re excited to kick off another season of our Marathon Training Team and have engaged in a lot of detailed discussions with our staff and coaches to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for participants,” said Megan Schultz, race director of the VCU Health Richmond Marathon.

Small groups are expected to begin meeting in person July 11 while following safety guidelines.

“The Marathon Training Team will look different this year with the changes in place,” added Schultz. “But the goals remain the same: create a supportive community and provide guidance to help prepare participants to meet the challenge of completing the VCU Health Richmond Marathon on November 14.”

