Sports betting surges in Virginia as football season begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians bet nearly $300 million dollars on sports in September, a 61% increase over August’s total.

According to Virginia Lottery, which regulates sports betting int he commonwealth, the surge was driven in part by the start of the college and professional football seasons, which are a huge driver of betting activity.

Although betting surged to $293,851,531 in September, that still falls short of the peak earlier this year in March, when the NCAA’s March Madness tournament drove a record betting volume across the country.

Under the sports betting framework that went into effect in January of this year, the industry is taxed through the Virginia Lottery, with a small portion of the revenues going to a fund for the treatment of gambling addiction, and the remainder going to the state’s general fund.