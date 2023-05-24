The Denver Nuggets will have to wait at least a couple more days before finding out their NBA Finals opponent.

Maybe even longer, if the Boston Celtics get their way.

The Celtics are still very much alive in the Eastern Conference finals, after Jayson Tatum scored 33 points to lead Boston to a 116-99 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of that series on Tuesday night. Boston still trails the series 3-1, but has Game 5 at home on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets keep waiting. They won the Western Conference on Monday, finishing off a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers. And they won’t play Game 1 of the NBA Finals until June 1 — at home to start if the opponent is Miami, on the road if the opponent is Boston.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Boston will play host to Game 5 of the East finals on Thursday. If Game 6 is necessary, it would be Saturday in Miami, and a Game 7 — again, if necessary — would be Monday in Boston.

HOW TO WATCH

— The Eastern Conference finals are on TNT.

— All games are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

— Team broadcasters will no longer air games. Everything after the first round is exclusive to national windows and not available for local telecasts.

— The NBA Finals will be aired on ABC.

WEMBY WATCH

Victor Wembanyama is already facing a win-or-go-home game in the French playoffs.

He had 23 points and 14 rebounds Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough and Cholet stunned Boulogne-Levallois 83-80 in Game 2 of their best-of-three quarterfinal series. Dominic Artis — who played in college at Oregon and UTEP — made a stepback 3-pointer at the buzzer for Cholet.

Game 3 is Thursday.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

— The Heat were trying for a season-high fifth consecutive win on Tuesday night. The Celtics avoided what would have been their first four-game losing streak since late in the 2020-21 regular season.

— Boston had a 27-14 edge in points off turnovers in Game 4, and a 54-24 edge in points off 3-pointers.

— Boston coach Joe Mazzulla got his 66th win of the season (obviously including playoffs) on Tuesday night. That ties Bill Fitch (1979-80) for the second-most by a coach in his first season with the Celtics. K.C. Jones won 77 games in 1983-84, with Boston winning the NBA title in his first season.

— This is only the fourth time Miami has been extended to a Game 5 in a series after taking a 3-0 lead in the matchup. The Heat have never been pushed to a Game 6 in that situation.

QUOTABLE

“We’ve got to play like our backs are against the wall. But I think all year long, we’ve been better when we’ve had to do things the hard way.” — Miami’s Jimmy Butler, after the Heat lost Game 4 of the East finals.

