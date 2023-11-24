Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was told by the NHL he could not wear a custom mask for the team’s Native American Heritage night, his agent said Friday.

Allan Walsh confirmed his client was informed he couldn’t wear the mask, even for warmups. The league prohibits players from wearing specialty jerseys, masks, stickers, decals or tape for theme nights.

The league initially banned players from using rainbow-colored tape on Pride nights before reversing that decision after receiving backlash from around the hockey community. Teams are not allowed to dress players in themed jerseys for warmups this season after a handful of players decided last season to opt out of Pride Night warmups that included specialty jerseys.

With the Wild celebrating Native American Heritage night Friday against Colorado, Fleury wanted to honor his wife, Véronique, who is Native Canadian, with a specially designed mask. Walsh said Fleury offered to pay whatever fine he’d receive and the NHL threatened to levy the organization with an “additional significant fine.”

It was not clear how much either of those fines would be. The Wild had no comment, while a message sent to the NHL regarding the situation was not immediately returned.

Fleury, 38, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Vezina Trophy in 2021 as the league’s top goaltender.

