ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are still putting on a show, even though the Los Angeles Angels are far out of postseason contention.

Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season and Trout also went deep as the Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night.

Trout’s solo shot to left field in the fifth inning off Tyler Alexander (3-9) was his 30th home run of the season, marking the seventh time in his 12-year career he’s reached that plateau.

It marks the ninth time the Angels have had two players with at least 30 homers in a season — but the first time it’s been two AL MVPs.

Ohtani has 32 homers this year, but Trout still wants to catch his dynamic teammate over the final four weeks.

“That is a special player that is over there,” Trout said. “It’s going to be a crazy stretch but I think it is going to be fun to watch.”

It was the seventh time this year and 21st since 2018 that Ohtani and Trout homered in the same game. Ohtani has gone deep four times in his last seven games.

“Overall I’ve been able to look at the pitches and swing the bat pretty well, and I’d like to continue what I’ve been doing,” Ohtani said through a translator.

José Suarez (6-6) threw three-hit ball over seven innings. It was the 17th shutout by Angels pitchers this season, which ties them with the New York Mets for most in the majors.

Luis Rengifo had a career-high four hits and drove in a run for the Angels, who had their second-biggest offensive performance of the season with 16 hits.

Ohtani, who lined a two-run homer in the third, tied Troy Glaus’ franchise record for most multi-homer games in a season with a 416-foot solo drive in the seventh.

The two-way phenom from Japan — who had three hits and three RBIs — is second in the American League in home runs, 22 behind New York Yankees slugger and fellow AL MVP contender Aaron Judge.

“They’re tremendous players. As I said before the game, you can’t make mistakes today and then you can’t keep them down very long if you don’t make good pitches,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said of Ohtani and Trout.

Trout also had three hits and drove in a run. He is batting .302 (19 for 63) with six homers since missing 28 games with left ribcage inflammation.

“Just being out there with the guys and getting at-bats every day, I think that’s been big for me. I feel fine,” Trout said.

Suarez struck out seven and went seven innings for the second time in 17 starts this season. The left-hander won his second straight start and is 5-3 since the All-Star break.

“A lot of things went well tonight. José set the tone,” interim manager Phil Nevin said. “That was one of the better ones I’ve seen him throw. He was locating and had everything working. His velocity and changeup were really good.”

Detroit rookie Riley Greene had his 13-game hitting streak snapped.

Alexander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits.

LATE RELIEF

Tigers rookie utility player Kody Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, ended up pitching for the second time in three days with the game out of reach.

Clemens worked one inning and allowed one run on three hits. He struck out Ohtani looking with a 68 mph pitch on the outside corner and gave his own exuberant strike three call on the mound.

“I’m just trying to get outs, and for it to come like that is obviously super cool,” Clemens said. “He’s the best player in baseball. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me.”

Grinning ear to ear, Clemens threw the souvenir ball into the dugout for safe keeping and is hoping to get it signed by Ohtani during the final two days of the series.

Kody Clemens has pitched six times this year and has given up three runs on 10 hits in six innings. The strikeout of Ohtani was the first of his career.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously can’t do it slow enough for Ohtani. Maybe you can throw it slow and slow and slow and then maybe surprise him with a fastball,” Hinch said. “Big smile on Kody’s face, and Shohei tipped his cap.

“I don’t know how (Kody’s) father would have done against him, but he can always say he punched him out.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: INF Jonathan Schoop (right ankle sprain) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo after playing in two games over the weekend at Class A West Michigan. Hinch said Schoop is progressing toward being activated for this weekend’s series in Kansas City.

Angels: OF Mickey Moniak (left middle finger fracture) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.17 ERA) threw five innings of four-hit ball to beat the Angels on Aug. 21.

Angels: RHP Mike Mayers (1-1, 5.17 ERA) will make his 21st appearance and third start of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports