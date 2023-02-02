TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s future figures to be busy.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s retirement announcement ended speculation about if and where Brady might want to play next season, opening the door for numerous off-the-field endeavors that could occupy his time.

It was announced last May that whenever Brady stepped away from his playing career, he would join Fox Sports as the network’s lead NFL analyst in a 10-year, $375 million contract.

The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer, who said Wednesday that he’s retiring for good, already has numerous commercial endorsements and an extensive business portfolio that includes the TB12 health and fitness company he co-founded with close friend and long-time trainer Alex Guerrero.

A look at some of the things that should keep Brady busy:

TV TOM

While there’s been no official word on when Brady might begin working for FOX Sports, the network will broadcast next weekend’s Super Bowl from Glendale, Arizona, and it’s not inconceivable that at least a cameo appearance by Brady might be in the works.

Brady holds numerous Super Bowl records, including title game appearances (10), wins (seven) and MVP awards (five).

TOM THE BUSINESSMAN

TB12, which has facilities in Tampa, Boston and Foxboro, Massachusetts, is just part of the business empire Brady began assembling while he was playing the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among the other ventures he’s launched are his own BRADY clothing brand, 199 Productions, created three years ago to develop documentaries, feature films and television shows; and Autograph, an NFT company.

CELEBRITY TOM

Brady announced his retirement one day after attending the premiere of “80 for Brady” — which comes out Friday — in Los Angeles. The movie tells the story of four lifelong friends, played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, who go to the Super Bowl to see Brady play.

The odds are pretty good that Brady might appear on a talk show or two to talk about the film, which he makes a cameo appearance.

He was asked at the premiere whether he felt a connection working with women — the four stars range in age from 76 to 91 — who don’t want to retire.

“They’re working hard and they love it. So good for them,” Brady told The Associated Press. “You know, it’s just that’s what life is about. You got to, you know, wake up every day with a purpose. And when you find something you love to do, you know, it’s hard to stop.”

Brady had that with football. Now fans are waiting to see what’s next.

TOM THE FAMILY MAN

When Brady briefly retired last winter — only to announce 40 days later that he’d return for a 23rd NFL season that wound up not going nearly as well as he envisioned — the father of three spoke of his desire to spend more time with family.

In the months after his 13-year marriage to model Gisele Bündchen ended in October, Brady has reiterated how important his kids and being a father are to him.

He has a son and daughter who live with Bündchen in South Florida, where Brady also has a home. He also has an older son with actress Bridget Moynahan who lives in New York.

TB12 FOUNDATION DUTIES

Brady’s charitable foundation is one of his passions, and has been for some time.

The foundation has a scholarship program that, according to the TB12 website, has provided thousands of treatment sessions to assist athletes of all ages and backgrounds “who would not ordinarily be able to access or afford high-quality post-injury rehabilitation and/or performance enhancement training.”

He could become even more engaged with those efforts.

Whatever Brady chooses to do one thing is certain: He has no shortage of career options after hanging up his cleats.

