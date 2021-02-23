Audio released from sheriff’s department and fire department response to Tiger Woods’ car crash

LOS ANGELES (WRIC) — The Los Angeles County fire and sheriff’s departments were called to the scene of Tiger Woods’ car crash.

Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area and is undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. His condition isn’t yet known.

Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No other cars were involved in the wreck and the vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

Audio from both of the calls has been released. You can hear that a person is trapped in the car and the vehicle is off the side of the road. The sheriff’s department audio says the vehicle ran off the side of the road and calls for additional response.

Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation. They don’t believe Woods was under the influence.