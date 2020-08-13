Big South conference suspends fall season due to pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Big South is the latest college sports conference to suspend its fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference, which features Hampton, Longwood and Radford, says it intends to play fall sports in the spring if possible. Hampton had already suspended all fall sports back in July.

However the conference is allowing football members up to four non-conference games in the fall, if a school chooses to do so. It’s unclear who may still play.

“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” commented Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”

The conference says permissible athletic activities defined by NCAA regulations can continue in the meantime, except for fall sport competition.

