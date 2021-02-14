Booker, Suns roll to 6th straight win, beating Magic 109-90

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives between Orlando Magic forward Dwayne Bacon (8) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to their sixth straight victory, beating the Orlando Magic 109-90 on Sunday night.

The Suns have won nine of their past 10 games and this one wasn’t close. Phoenix never trailed and jumped out to a 14-2 lead after Orlando missed 12 of its first 13 shots.

It never got much better for the Magic, who had just eight players available because of injuries. Orlando has lost eight of its past 10 and fell to 10-18 for the season. The Suns improved to 17-9.

Terrence Ross led the Magic with 23 points. Dwayne Bacon added 19 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Booker scored 17 points in the first quarter on 8-of-10 shooting, including a 30-foot 3-pointer, and the Suns took a 28-16 lead. They led by 23 in the second quarter before settling for a 52-35 advantage at the break.

Phoenix scored the first six points of the second half and pushed ahead 80-55 after Jae Crowder hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Crowder finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Chris Paul added 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Orlando shot just 6 of 35 (17%) from 3-point range and was outrebounded 59-48.

Magic: Orlando’s injury list was a long one: It included Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee), Cole Anthony (shoulder), James Ennis III (groin) and Evan Fournier (back spasms). … Ross started a game for the first time in three seasons. He had come off the bench in 180 straight games. … The Magic shot just 6 of 24 from the field in the first quarter.

Suns: Booker is averaged 28.3 points and shooting 54.7% during the seven-game homestand that ends Tuesday. … Deandre Ayton added 10 points and 13 rebounds. … The Suns got 35 points from the bench and scored 46 points in the paint.

Magic: Host New York on Wednesday night.

Suns: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

