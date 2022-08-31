Editor’s Note: The above video first aired on Aug. 29, 2022, the day after Robinson was shot.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was out of the hospital and with his fellow Washington Commanders Tuesday, two days after he was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery.

The Commanders tweeted at 3:21 p.m. that the tam was excited to have Robinson “back in the building.” The message, which included a heart emoji, had pictures with it. One of the pictures showed a smiling Robinson on crutches with his leg bandaged, clutching a package of Oreo cookies. A follow up tweet said: “B-Rob made sure to fulfill his rookie duties of getting snacks for the RB room.”

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said investigators think two teenagers tried to rob Robinson on Sunday on H Street NE around 5:30 p.m. Both had guns when they approached Robinson. He was able to get the gun from one of the teenagers. The other shot him.

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images that that show the two people whom investigators think tried to rob Brian Robinson Jr. on Aug. 28, 2022.

Police Chief Robert Contee said officers recovered a car in Prince George’s County that they thought was the getaway car used in the shooting. It was reported stolen in Prince George’s County two days before the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery and shooting can contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.