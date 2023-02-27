LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Commanders have released veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, nearly one year after trading for him.

The team made the announcement that they had cut Wentz on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 27, almost exactly one year after it was announced that they had traded two future draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts for the 30-year-old quarterback. The trade also involved the two teams swapping second-round picks.

Wentz started the first six games of last season before missing several weeks due to a broken finger and later returned as a starter in week 16. During his time as a Commander, Wentz completed 62.3% of his pass attempts for 1,755 yards, throwing 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Wentz’s contract had three years remaining at the time of the trade, but just one year of his salary was guaranteed, meaning this move will not affect the Commanders’ salary cap situation going into next season.

This move means that the Commanders will have just one quarterback, Sam Howell, going into next season, as Taylor Heinicke’s contract is set to expire this offseason. Howell was selected by the Commanders with the 144th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and started in the final game of the, in which he completed 11 of 19 pass attempts, passed for one touchdown, rushed for one touchdown and threw one interception.

The Commanders have the 16th overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.