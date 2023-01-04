LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rookie quarterback Sam Howell will get his first NFL snaps this Sunday as the Washington Commanders host the Dallas Cowboys in their regular season finale.

The Commanders made it official with a tweet posted on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Howell will be the Commanders’ third starting quarterback in as many weeks as in Week 17, Head Coach Ron Rivera went back to Carson Wentz, who started the first six games of the season before being benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke, who started in Weeks 7 through 16.

The Commanders have not won a game since November, when they defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Heinicke’s fifth win in six starts. They were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17 after a 10-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Heinicke will be a free agent at the conclusion of this season and Wentz has two years left in his contract. Wentz, who the Commanders traded for last March, only has guaranteed money until this season, meaning the team can cut him during the offseason with no effect to their salary cap situation.

If that happens, Howell will be the only quarterback on Washington’s roster heading into the 2023-2024 season.