ASHBURN, Va (WRIC) — The NFL’s Washington Commanders are acquiring Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, according to a post on NFL.com.

Washington will be giving up their third-round pick in the next two NFL drafts for the 30-year-old QB, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The trade also involves Washington and Indianapolis swapping second-round picks.

Wentz’s 4-year, $128 million contract extension has three years remaining. He will account for 13.3% of the team’s salary cap this year, followed by 11.6% next year and 10.6% the year after. If the Commanders wish to release Wentz before his contract is up, he would only effect their salary cap situation if they do so this year.

According to Schefter, the Commanders will be paying Wentz his full $28 million base salary this year, including a $5 million roster bonus due next week.