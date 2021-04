Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards 109-87 Saturday night.

Doncic shot 12 of 24 and had eight rebounds and six assists as Dallas has won its four straight and completed a five-game trip at 4-1. Russell Westbrook had 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Wizards posted a season-low point total.

Washington has dropped three straight and 11 of 14 since the All-Star break.