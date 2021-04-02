Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Kevin Durant is finally within weeks of suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets. Sidelined last season while recovering from surgery on his Achilles tendon, he begins training camp this week on a team that can contend for the NBA title if he can be as good as he was before his injury. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant apologized Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.”

He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring.