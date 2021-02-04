Eddie Rosario, Indians finalize $8 million, 1-year contract

FILE – Minnesota Twins’ Eddie Rosario hits the ball during a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Fort Myers, Fla., in this Monday, March 9, 2020, file photo. The Indians officially signed free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario, adding a quality player who pounded their pitchers in recent years. Rosario passed his physical on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, to finalize a one-year, $8 million contract for 2021.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario has joined the Cleveland Indians, adding a quality player who has haunted their pitchers in recent years.

Rosario passed his physical on Thursday and finalized the $8 million, one-year contract he agreed to late last week. He gives Cleveland’s lineup an injection of power following the departures of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Carlos Santana this offseason.

The 29-year-old Rosario spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, helping them win back-to-back AL Central titles the last two years.

A left-handed hitter, Rosario hit 13 homers in 57 games last season. He hit a career-high 32 homers and drove in 109 runs in 2019. Rosario was especially tough on Cleveland pitching, hitting his most homers (22 in 93 games) against the Indians.

Cleveland’s outfield has lacked offensive production in recent years as the club resorted to using a platoon of players at all three positions. Rosario can handle any of the spots, but he’s played primarily in left.

Rosario’s signing comes on the heels of the Indians bringing back second baseman César Hernández for a second season after it appeared he would sign elsewhere as a free agent.

The Indians are making good on team president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti’s promise to re-invest some of the $32 million in payroll the club cut by trading Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets last month.

