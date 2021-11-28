ESPN: Lincoln Riley to leave Oklahoma and coach USC Trojans

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. As usual, Riley is taking his time naming a starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Lincoln Riley is leaving his post in Norman to accept the head coaching job at Southern California (USC), according to reports from ESPN and other sources.

Following the team’s loss to Oklahoma State Saturday, Riley was asked about the speculation that he was a frontrunner to take over for Ed Orgeron at Louisiana State (LSU). Riley responded saying “I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU.”

Riley replaces Clay Helton, who had a 46-24 record over seven seasons as the Trojans coach. The Sooners went 55-10 in five years under Riley and went to the College Football Playoff three times.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Oklahoma is interested in Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as Riley’s replacement.