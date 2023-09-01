PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WRIC) — The Washington Commanders’ first regular season game with its new ownership group will be played in front of a full house at FedEx Field.

The Commanders’ regular season opener will be at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10. It will be the team’s first official game with its new ownership group, which is led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

The Commanders are entering the regular season after an extremely successful preseason in which they went 3-0 and ended the Baltimore Ravens’ record 24-game preseason win streak, which had been going since 2016.

The Commanders dealt with attendance issues in recent years under previous owner Dan Snyder. According to ESPN, the team ranked dead last in attendance in 2022 and 2020, ranked 31 out of 32 teams in 2021 and hasn’t been outside of the bottom 10 since 2017.

Snyder sold the team to the group led by Harris and Johnson for over $6 billion in July after a unanimous vote by the owners of the other 31 NFL teams. The Commanders won just two playoff games during the 24 seasons in which it was owned by Snyder, who was the subject of several lawsuits and investigations by the league as well as the House Oversight Committee during his final few years as the team’s owner.

The Commanders recently announced that $40 million will be invested to make improvements to FedEx Field, which is the NFL’s ninth oldest. The team also announced that the stadium will also host 12 new food vendors this year.

According to a release from the team, standing room tickets for the Commanders’ home opener are still available. Tickets for future Commanders home games can be found here.