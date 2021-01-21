Former Washington Football Team quarterback signs contract with Steelers

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) walking on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WRIC) — Former Washington Football Team quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, has signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the Steelers website.

ESPN is reporting that the contract will span one year.

Haskin’s NFL career kicked off in 2019 when he was drafted by the WFT, as the No. 15 pick overall. Throughout his career he’s had 5,396 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. He was released by Washington in 2020.

His football career was notable before his NFL debut as well. In 2018, he came close to being selected for the Heisman Trophy. He finished his college career with 54 touchdowns.

Haskins is one of four players to recently sign a reserve or future contract with the Steelers.