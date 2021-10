RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Monoclonal antibody treatments are now available in Richmond and are helping keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system. The Amber Specialty Pharmacy on West Broad Street shows is now administering three different monoclonal antibodies --Sotrovimab, Regeneron’s REGEN-COV and Lilly’s bamlanivimab plus etesevimab. All three have received the FDA’s emergency use authorization, or EUA, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.