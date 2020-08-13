French golfers withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution

NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — French golfers Alex Levy and Romain Wattel were withdrawn from the Celtic Classic on the opening day of the tournament as a precaution according to the European Tour’s coronavirus regulations.

Levy came into contact last weekend with a friend in France who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the tour said in a statement.

Wattel was later identified as a contact of Levy after the tour and local health authorities used track and trace.

When Levy arrived at Welsh tournament venue Celtic Manor Resort, he tested negative. He was told to self-isolate for 14 days and has since returned a positive result in a retest.

“I told the European Tour immediately after finding out that my friend tested positive,” Levy said. “I informed them of my movements since arriving on site as I wanted to ensure the safety of my fellow professionals and their caddies.”

Wattel has also been retested and returned a negative result, as did Levy’s caddie. Wattel has had to withdraw because of local health guidelines

Levy was replaced in the field by Martin Simonsen of Denmark, while Matthew Baldwin of England took the place of Wattel.

