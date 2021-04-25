Gallen 1-hit, 7-inning shutout, D-backs top Braves in opener

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of the first baseball game of a double header, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched a one-hitter in a seven-inning shutout, Stephen Vogt and Kole Calhoun homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Gallen (1-0) allowed only Freddie Freeman’s sharp single to right-center field with one out in the sixth.

Gallen found out after the game that he wouldn’t have qualified for an official no-hitter in a seven-inning game.

“It wouldn’t have counted, so that makes me feel better that it wasn’t actually a no-hitter anyway,” he said. “The complete game shutout, I guess, works. That’s fine. We won. It really doesn’t matter. That’s the most important part.”

Gallen, who finished ninth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last year, struck out six, walked two and hit a batter. This was his first complete game in 30 major league starts.

The 29-year-old righty improved to 6-5 with a 2.72 ERA since making his Diamondbacks debut on Aug. 7, 2019. He began the game with a 2.84 ERA since making his big league debut on June 20, 2019, with Miami — the eighth-lowest during that span with a minimum of 150 innings.

Arizona has won five of six and six of nine.

Bryse Wilson (1-1) allowed four hits, including both home runs, in four innings. Wilson dropped to 0-1 with a 9.18 ERA in six career daytime appearances.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was impressed with Gallen.

“He’s got three, four pitches,” Snitker said. “He can command them. He can move the ball around. He doesn’t let you eliminate a pitch. He’s not just painting all the time. His stuff is good. I can see why he’s very successful.”

The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead in the second when Josh VanMeter walked and Vogt hit his third homer deep into the seats in right field.

Calhoun’s second homer went to right-center and put Arizona up 3-0 in the third. Arizona tacked on two runs run in the fifth against Grant Dayton. Pavin Smith tripled, Calhoun walked and Eduardo Escobar singled. VanMeter added an RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the first. … Braves LHP Max Fried, placed on injured list April 14 with a right hamstring strain, threw a side session and is getting closer to his return.

NICE PLAY

Gallen was helped by a diving catch from center fielder Nick Heath in the fourth. Heath ran hard to his right and caught the ball as he was outstretched in the air.

WILD ARM

Wilson had two throwing errors in the second while attempting to pick off runners at first base. VanMeter advanced to third on the error, and Heath walked and advanced to second base on the second miscue.

ROSTER MOVES

The D-backs released RHP Anthony Swarzak, who was designated for assignment on April 18. … The Braves made C William Contreras the club’s 27th man for the doubleheader. Arizona recalled RHP Riley Smith from the alternate training site to serve as its 27th man.

UP NEXT

LHP Madison Bumgarner pitches for the Diamondbacks and Drew Smyly goes for the Braves in the second game of the doubleheader. RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 3.91) will face Cubs RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 8.80) as Atlanta and Chicago begin a four-game series on Monday. RHP Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71) pitches for the Diamondbacks on Monday as the Arizona hosts San Diego to open a three-game series. The Padres’ starter has yet to be determined.

