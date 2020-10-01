Game 2 of Marlins-Cubs wild-card series postponed

CHICAGO (AP) — Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins was postponed because of a forecast for rain on Thursday.
Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1, and the teams will meet Friday.
If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday.
Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins.
