WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Georgetown University’s Men’s Basketball program is parting ways with Head Coach Patrick Ewing after six seasons, according to college basketball insider John Rothstein.

The news comes a day after the Hoyas lost to the Villanova Wildcats 48-80 in the first round of the 2023 Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, where Ewing played for 15 years as a member of the NBA’s New York Knicks, during which time he was an 11-time All-Star.

Ewing played for the Hoyas from 1981 to 1985 before being selected by the Knicks with the first overall pick in the 1895 NBA Draft.

After his playing career ended in 2002, Ewing served in assistant coaching positions with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. He became the Hoyas’ head coach in 2017.