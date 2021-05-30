Indy fans, start your party! 500 is on, and crowds are back

Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The green flag has dropped on the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, and the field of 33 IndyCar drivers stormed into Turn 1 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with around 135,000 cheering them on.

Fans turned out in large numbers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of Sunday’s race. The speedway saw crowds for qualifying last weekend that rivaled the sizable ones last seen in 2016 for the 100th running of the race.

The Indy 500 dropped the green flag with a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 135,000 fans. That will equal about 40% of the speedway’s capacity.

It will still easily be the largest sporting event in the world in terms of attendance since the pandemic began.