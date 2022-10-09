HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The James Madison University Dukes football team has been ranked #25 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll — just five weeks into their first season as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Dukes have gone undefeated in the first five matchups of their season, defeating their opponents by a combined 146 points. This puts them second in the Sun Belt Conference behind the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who are undefeated through six games.

JMU officially joined the Sun Belt on July 1 after having been a member of the Colonial Athletic Association of the Football Championship Subdivision since 2007. While a member of the CAA, the Dukes football team won conference championships in 2008, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Dukes are just the third team in history to go 5-0 after transitioning from FCS to FBS, joining Florida Atlantic University and the University of Texas at San Antonio. JMU defends their undefeated status on the road against Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. on Oct. 15.