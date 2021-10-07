Joe Jackson autographed 1911 photo sells for $1.47 million

National Sports Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

In a photo provided by Christie’s and Hunt Auctions, an autographed photo of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson by Frank W. Smith is displayed. The photograph sold for $1.47 million, the most ever paid for a signed sports photograph. The photo was offered by Christie’s and Hunt Auctions in New York in the auction Extra Innings: A Private Collection of Important Baseball Memorabilia. (Christie’s and Hunt Auctions via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1911 “Shoeless” Joe Jackson autographed photograph by Frank W. Smith sold for $1.47 million, the most ever paid for a signed sports photograph.

The photo was offered by Christie’s and Hunt Auctions in New York in the auction Extra Innings: A Private Collection of Important Baseball Memorabilia.

The 246-lot auction also featured a Babe Ruth professional model baseball bat with eight home run notches that sold for $1.05 million, a 1925 Lou Gehrig autographed rookie exhibit postcard that went for $687,500 and a 1952 Joe DiMaggio autographed handwritten letter to Marilyn Monroe that fetched $525,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events