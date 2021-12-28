John Madden, former NFL coach and sportscaster, dies at 85

(WRIC/AP) — Former football coach and sportscaster John Madden died unexpectedly this morning. He was 85-years-old.

Madden became head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1969 and achieved a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record, leading the team to capture their first Super Bowl win in 1977. But a fear of flying helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching.

InOakland Raiders coach John Madden holds the ball which was used to score the winning touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football playoff game in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo, File)

Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden smiles during a ceremony honoring former punter Ray Guy’s induction into the pro football Hall of Fame during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

An Apple 2 with John Madden Football game is seen on display at the “Madden NFL: 25 Years and Running” exhibit at Museum of the Moving Image on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision for EA Sports/AP Images)

Oakland Raiders coach John Madden is pictured on the sidelines, Oct. 1978. (AP Photo)

Oakland Raiders coach John Madden, right, does a sort of jig as he waves his finger and shouts in protest at a referee’s call in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/File)

He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”

The NFL did not give any information about the cause of Madden’s death. They said memorial information will be announced when it is available.

