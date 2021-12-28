John Madden, former NFL coach and sportscaster, dies at 85

(WRIC/AP) — Former football coach and sportscaster John Madden died unexpectedly this morning. He was 85-years-old.
Madden became head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1969 and achieved a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record, leading the team to capture their first Super Bowl win in 1977. But a fear of flying helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching.
He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”
The NFL sent out the following statement:
The NFL did not give any information about the cause of Madden’s death. They said memorial information will be announced when it is available.
