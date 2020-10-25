Jurkovec, Boston College roll over Georgia Tech 48-27

by: JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

Boston College defensive back Mike Palmer (18) scores on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Boston College is back to being a running team, and that’s fine with quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

He’s thrown for 300-plus yards in four of his first five games for Boston College — the most prolific start of an Eagles career ever.

But Jurkovec was happy to let the running game take over in a 48-27 victory over Georgia Tech.

The Eagles ran for 264 yards in all, with Jurkovec providing 94 of them to lead the way.

He also threw for 145 yards and two Boston College touchdowns.

