HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kevin Harvick is leaving Richmond with his second win in a row after being the first to cross the checkered line in the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Harvick, who drives the #4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, came in first at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 14 after winning the previous weekend at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway. Harvick is the first driver to win back-to-back races so far this season.

This win marks Harvick’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory in Richmond, according to SpeedwayMedia.com.

Harvick bested Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher and Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin for the win, the 60th of his career.