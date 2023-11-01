(WRIC) — Bob Knight, who coached the Indiana Hoosiers Men’s Basketball team to three NCAA national championships in the 1970’s and 1980’s, has passed away at 83, his family announced Wednesday.

Knights family posted on his website on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to announce that the legendary coach passed away at his home in Bloomington, Indiana while surrounded by family.

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored,” said Knight’s family in the statement. “We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Known for his temper nearly as much as his wins, Knight got his head coaching start at West Point, where he coached fellow legendary college coach Mike Krzyewski. He went on to coach the Hoosiers from 1971 to 2000, winning NCAA national championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987 and being named Naismith College Coach of the Year in 1987.

After leaving Indiana in 2000, Knight went to Texas Tech, staying there until his retirement in 2008. He retired as a one-time Naismith College Coach of the Year, a three-time Associated Press Coach of the Year and an eight-time Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year.

In lieu of flowers, Knights family asked fans to consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Marian University.